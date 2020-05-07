Comparing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and AmeriServ Financial (NYSE:ASRV)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 12 0 2.63 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $46.19, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 19.60% 8.98% 1.12% AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.15 $3.22 billion $4.37 7.85 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.76 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Truist Financial beats AmeriServ Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

