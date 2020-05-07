ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 795,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.