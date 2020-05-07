ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Markston International LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 95,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 56,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.49 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.