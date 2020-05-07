Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

CTO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

CTO opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.