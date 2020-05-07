Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.64.

NYSE:STZ opened at $165.48 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $177.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

