Contrasting Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) & Clarivate Analytics (NASDAQ:CCC)

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Carbonite alerts:

This table compares Carbonite and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19% Clarivate Analytics -23.01% 1.80% 0.66%

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carbonite and Clarivate Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00 Clarivate Analytics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Carbonite presently has a consensus target price of $22.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Carbonite.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbonite and Clarivate Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38 Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 8.96 -$210.98 million $0.35 68.97

Carbonite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carbonite beats Clarivate Analytics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.