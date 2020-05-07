Contrasting Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Senior Investment Group and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 164.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.46%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group 0.46% 0.72% 0.08% Kite Realty Group Trust -0.16% -0.04% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 0.67 $2.01 million $0.67 4.19 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 2.33 -$530,000.00 $1.66 5.27

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

