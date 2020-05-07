Contrasting Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -196.27% -122.36% PDL BioPharma N/A 5.15% 3.93%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 3,250.88 -$35.31 million N/A N/A PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 7.41 -$70.41 million $0.28 12.36

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 134.43%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats PDL BioPharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

