Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.