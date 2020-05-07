CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $483,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COR opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $126.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

