Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Heidi Spirgi Sells 9,301 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

