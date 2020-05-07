Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. "

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

