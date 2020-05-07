Credit Suisse Group Increases Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 2,080

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,764 ($23.20) to GBX 2,080 ($27.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,728.83 ($22.74).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,670 ($21.97) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,461.93 ($19.23). The company has a market cap of $649.83 million and a PE ratio of 120.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,330.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,256.71.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

