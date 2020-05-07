Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.40 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.99 ($5.81).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €3.41 ($3.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.13. The firm has a market cap of $361.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of €7.36 ($8.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

