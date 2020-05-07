Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Crexendo stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.