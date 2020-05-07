CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CRH stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million and a PE ratio of 55.38. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.90.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRH Medical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

