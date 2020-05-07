Critical Analysis: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 3.92% 5.99% 3.08% Cna Financial 5.76% 8.10% 1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Cna Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.65 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 17.66 Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.70 $1.00 billion $3.59 7.78

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Cna Financial. Cna Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Cna Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Cna Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.