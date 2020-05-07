Critical Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 73.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41% Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.97%.

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Vivint Smart Home on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

