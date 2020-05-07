Critical Contrast: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $40.35 million 1.79 $7.79 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $647.64 million 1.85 $155.13 million $2.75 7.32

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.33% 8.22% 0.99% Axos Financial 24.87% 16.35% 1.56%

Summary

Axos Financial beats HMN Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

