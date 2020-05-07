Critical Contrast: Silvergate Capital (SI) vs. Its Peers

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) is one of 271 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Silvergate Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million $24.85 million 11.75 Silvergate Capital Competitors $1.51 billion $264.56 million 8.41

Silvergate Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silvergate Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silvergate Capital Competitors 4208 9420 6437 383 2.15

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Silvergate Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital Competitors 19.57% 9.69% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvergate Capital peers beat Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

