Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

CRON opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3,826.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

