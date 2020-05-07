CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sells 5,000 Shares

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCI stock opened at $154.99 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.