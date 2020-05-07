CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.66%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.