CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CTS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.55. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. CTS’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CTS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 684,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

