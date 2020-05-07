Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 40,660 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.