Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

