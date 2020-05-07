Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

