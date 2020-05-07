Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,584 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.