Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,230,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.