Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,551 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.