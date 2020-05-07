Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,267 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

