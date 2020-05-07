Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

