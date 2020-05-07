Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $6,699,485 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

