Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,413,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after purchasing an additional 279,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 250,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $86.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.