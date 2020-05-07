Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Cardinal Health by 56.8% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $4,256,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 220,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

