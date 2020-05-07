Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.