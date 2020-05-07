Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in BP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in BP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.