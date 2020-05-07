Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWK. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

CWK opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

