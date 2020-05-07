CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYBE. ValuEngine lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CyberOptics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

