Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 2.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06, 6,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.