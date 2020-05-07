CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons Sells 5,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,458.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.70.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

