Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,572.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dale Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $956.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.