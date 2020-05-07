Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.26. 260,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

