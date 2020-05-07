Daniel M. Coombs Purchases 4,400 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

