Delek Logistics Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 930 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,532% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,834. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

