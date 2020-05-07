Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($95.58).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €81.50 ($94.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 52-week high of €81.62 ($94.91).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

