Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

