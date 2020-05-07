Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of DESP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.