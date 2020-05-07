Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €57.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.03 ($61.66).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €39.77 ($46.24). 2,240,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

