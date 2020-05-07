Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €425.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €425.00 ($494.19) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAA. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €479.00 ($556.98).

Shares of FRA:RAA traded up €9.47 ($11.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €431.70 ($501.98). The company had a trading volume of 43,973 shares. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €467.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €626.50.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

